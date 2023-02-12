Two storm systems are set to head into the state with very different outcomes.

In the meantime, look for a cool night tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s. During the day Monday, expect less wind with mild temps in the upper 50s to near 60.

Look for rain to enter most of the state Monday night through midday Tuesday. There may be a little thunder from time to time. Good rainfall totals of half an inch to an inch will be widespread.

Right on its heels, another system will take a more northerly track bringing snow and lots of wind, primarily to far northwestern Oklahoma. Right now, the brunt of the storm will be in Kansas, however northwestern Oklahoma may be heavily impacted as well.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett