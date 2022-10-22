Last week we had record-breaking cold.

This weekend we could see record-breaking heat. Monday we could see record-breaking rainfall.

It will be sunny, WINDY and warm today. Highs Saturday will climb into the upper 80’s to mid-90’s.

Strong winds will dominate the forecast this weekend. We will see southerly gusts OVER 40-50+ mph across parts of the state, so FIRE DANGER will be CRITICAL for some parts of Oklahoma.

A line of storms will move in Monday morning. Some severe storms with flooding rainfall will be possible.