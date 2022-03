After a quick late season snowfall, melting will happen quickly over the weekend. Here’s Friday’s observed snowfall totals.

Look for clear and cold conditions Friday night with lows around 20. Some re-freezing of melted roads and sidewalks will be possible.

The weekend will be sharply warmer with a return to high fire danger Saturday and especially on Sunday. Look for upper 50s Saturday with 60s Sunday and lasting well into the upcoming week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett