From Spring to Winter (in less than 24 hours)

Just as the weather seems like it’s turning a corner with sunny skies and highs in the 70’s Monday afternoon…

A strong cold front will sweep through the state tonight, bringing a chance of snow and near-freezing temperatures Tuesday morning.

The best chance of snow will stay in far Northern Oklahoma.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-30’s, so if you have any venerable plants you may need to cover them or bring them indoors.

More rain in the forecast Thursday and Friday, but right now the weekend looks good and next week looks even better.