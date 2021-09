For the last weekend of Summer, it will look and feel like it.

We will see sunny skies with highs in the 90’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Some rain chances in NW Oklahoma Friday. Storms possible, but the severe threat is LOW.

More rain moves in this weekend, but mainly in Eastern Oklahoma.

A cold front moves in Monday. That will bring our next chance of rain.

It will also drop morning lows into the 50’s Wednesday morning to make it feel like Fall.