Front Brings Warm-Up and Scattered Showers

A warm front will lift across the state Tuesday, warming temperatures and bringing areas of mist and drizzle. The same front will drop south and stall overnight with scattered showers and storms for the northern half of the state. Highs Tuesday will range from the 50s north to the 80s south. OKC will climb to the upper 60s, under cloudy skies. Lows will drop to the low 60s with isolated showers. Sunshine returns Wednesday with temperatures 10 degrees above normal in the low to mid 80s! Warm, windy conditions continue for Thursday before our next cold front arrives. Showers and storms develop Thursday night through Friday morning. Highs Friday will be 30 degrees colder in the low 50s with a strong north wind! A stronger front arrives Sunday bringing a taste of winter. Winter weather is possible in the state Sunday night and Monday morning! Stay tuned for the latest!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction