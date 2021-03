After a cool and sunny Wednesday, clear skies and light winds will mean a cold overnight into Thursday morning. Frost is expected in some areas, especially north and in low lying areas.

Friday will be warm and nice as a long warmup commences. Look for highs just below average, in the middle 60s.

70s and nice weather will be here for the weekend with lots of sunshine. Easter will be gorgeous!

Expect even warmer weather with 80s next week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett