A cold front has moved through the state bringing cool northerly winds, clouds, and much cooler air.

Friday night, the clouds will dissipate as drier air moves through. This will combine to bring low temps to the middle 30s in northern Oklahoma. A few spots north of I40 may see some patchy frost.

Saturday will be cool with low to middle 60s.

A quick warmup brings back 70s Sunday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett