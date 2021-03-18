Frosty Start Friday Morning

Thursday will be windy and cool with highs in the low 50s and some clearing. Winds will stay strong out of the north and decrease overnight. Lows will drop below freezing in northern Oklahoma and near-freezing everywhere else. Areas of frost will be possible. Highs will climb to the upper 50s Friday with sunshine and lighter winds.

This weekend will be mild, breezy and beautiful with highs in the 60s! Our next system arrives late Monday through early Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and storms.