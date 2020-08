Friday could end up being the hottest day of the year.

Highs will be in the upper 90’s, but the heat index will be well into the 100’s.

Dangerous heat possible for Central and Southern Oklahoma.

A cold front will bring “cooler” weather with highs in the 80’s this weekend.

Another, stronger cold front will move in next week that could drop highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s.