Get Ready for a 20° Temperature Drop

Sunny, windy and HOT this afternoon. We could see the hottest weather of the year for some parts of the state today.

A cold front this afternoon will sweep through and bring BIG changes as we head into tomorrow.

Some rain possible across Northeastern Oklahoma.

Temperatures will drop from the 90’s to the 70’s Tuesday.

Wind Chills Wednesday morning could dip into the 30’s!!! for parts of Oklahoma.

That will definitely be an early taste of Fall… but don’t get used to it.

I’ll be tracking temps back into the 90’s by the weekend.