After record-highs last week, we’ll see temperatures Monday about 30 degrees cooler than the weekend.

Highs today will stay stuck in the mid-40’s. We will see plenty of sunshine and driving north winds today.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine this week. We’ll see rebounding temperatures as we head into the weekend.

Some folks will see 80’s on Friday… but another cold front will bring colder weather as we head into the weekend.