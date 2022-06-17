It seems we have shut off the Spring rainy pattern and have entered right into Summer!

Look for highs this Friday to soar to the upper 90s, however the humidity will make heat index values over100! Western Oklahoma will have less humidity, but higher temps, likely many in the 100s, so most of the state will feel the same.

Father’s day looks to be partly sunny with temperatures soaring to the middle 90s. Take dad to the pool!

REMEMBER, beat the heat, check the back seat!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett