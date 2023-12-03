Highs Sunday will climb above average, in the low 60s, under mostly sunny skies. A dry, cold front will sweep across the state low Sunday. Strong northerly winds will follow with increasing clouds. A few showers are possible Sunday evening and overnight. Lows will drop to near 30 degrees Monday morning. Monday will be mostly sunny and nice with seasonal highs in the mid to upper 50s. As an upper level ridge builds to the west, temperatures will continue to climb, peaking Thursday in the low 70s! A cold front arrives Friday bringing a low chance for rain. Cold air follows for the weekend with highs plunging to the 40s. As of right now, precipitation chances are limited with this storm system but that could change – stay tuned for the latest!

