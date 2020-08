For the last day of August, it will feel like Summer. Highs will make it into the 90’s before a cold front moves through the state.

We’ll see showers and storms today. Some severe weather possible as we head into this evening.

More storms possible Tuesday morning from 6-9am.

As we head into the weekend, there will be good rain and storm chances pretty much every day.

Grab those umbrellas, you’ll need them.