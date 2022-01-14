Get Ready for Another Arctic Blast

We’ll see cloudy skies and mild temperatures today.

Highs Friday afternoon will make it into the 60’s across the state.

BIG changes move into the forecast starting tonight.

A cold front will move through the OKC Metro around midnight.

We will see single-digit wind chills this weekend (Saturday afternoon-Sunday morning).

It also looks like we’ll see some snow. A trace for the OKC Metro, the highest accumulations will be in Eastern Oklahoma.

We’ll see a sunny rebound starting Sunday, and more mild weather next week.

