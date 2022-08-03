Here’s a look at the hour by hour forecast for the OKC Metro Area for your Wednesday. Temperatures starting out warm in the 70s and 80s this morning. Then quickly rise well into the 90s by Noon! By early afternoon it’s 100 or hotter again! It’s still hot through the evening hours with only a gradual cooling off after the sun sets. Remember, there is another Heat Advisory for much of the state including OKC! It’s a dangerous combination of heat and humidity with feels like temps 105-110! The good news is there’s a break in the high heat showing up next week!

