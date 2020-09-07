Get Ready for Fall Temperatures and Rain!

Labor Day will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index near 100! Winds will increase to 20 or 25 mph out of the south. Lows tonight will drop to the low 70s under mostly clear skies. Our powerful cold front begins to move into northwestern Oklahoma Tuesday, dropping temperatures to the 50s and 60s. Ahead of the front, highs will reach the 80s and 90s. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. Scattered showers will continue through early Friday with 1 to 4 inches of rain possible throughout the state. Flooding will be possible with the highest rain totals.

Wind chills will drop to the 20s in the panhandle Wednesday morning and to the 40s and 50s for the Metro. Highs will drop 30 degrees below normal Wednesday and Thursday in the 60s! Warmer air returns for the weekend by the 80s.