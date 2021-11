After a cold start Friday morning, we will see sunny skies and highs today in the mid-50’s.

Clear and cold again tonight. Lows Saturday morning will be in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

Saturday will be great. We’ll see sunny skies, breezy south winds and highs in the mid-60’s.

A little more cloud coverage on Sunday, but highs will make it into the 70’s.

A front will bring our next chance of rain by mid-week.