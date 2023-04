After a record-breaking dry start to the month, we will see some great rain chances this week.

Saturday will be cloudy, breezy and we will see some rain chances.

Highs will be in the upper-50’s to low-60’s with northerly winds gusting 10-20 mph.

Lows Sunday morning will dip into the 30’s with some sub-freezing lows across the state.

We will see good rain chances as we head into next week. Some storms possible as well.