OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We’ll see cloudy, windy and chilly weather today.

Most of the rain will move out this morning, but there will be some mist and drizzle this afternoon.

We’ll see near-record lows Sunday morning with temps in the 40’s.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs in the 60’s and 70’s.

Starting Monday, we will see a 3-day stretch of showers and storms.

Some areas will see 3″+ of rain and even some locally 6″+ of total rainfall.