Get Ready for the COLDEST Weather in Over a Century.

After Record-Breaking snowfall on Valentine’s Day, the resulting temperatures could be the coldest we have seen since the 1800’s!

HOW COLD WILL IT GET?

We’ll see lows around -10° to -20° Tuesday morning.

This will be the coldest weather we have seen in over a CENTURY!

WHEN WILL ROUND 2 MOVE IN???

The 2nd Winter Storm will start early Tuesday afternoon.

The Winter Storm will peak around sunset Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

The snow will start to dissipate Wednesday afternoon.

HOW MUCH WILL IT SNOW???

We could see an additional (the snow from the 1st round hasn’t melted yet) 5″, 6″ and even up to 8″ of snow.