Get Ready for the “Great Thaw of 2021”

After another dangerously cold start, we will see sunny skies and highs in the mid-20’s today.

Roads are improving (especially the major roads and highways) but the neighborhood streets and intersections will still be problematic, especially if you have a low-clearance car with 2-wheel drive.

The great news is the “Great Thaw of 2021” starts Friday.

We will see temperatures go above freezing for a few hours tomorrow afternoon.

The weekend will be even better.

It looks like we’ll see highs in the upper 30’s and low-40’s Saturday and Sunday.

That will help melt off some of the record-breaking snow from this week.

-Damien