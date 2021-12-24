Get Ready for the WARMEST Christmas on Record for Oklahoma

We’ll see partly cloudy skies, strong winds and near-record highs today.

Highs across the state will make it into the upper-70’s to mid-80’s today. We’ll see southerly winds today gusting over 40 mph, so Fire Danger will be elevated this afternoon.

In fact, it will be warmer today in OKC than Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, New Orleans AND Miami.

When you average the highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, it looks like 2021 could be the warmest all-time since records began in the 1890’s.

We will be close to records on Christmas Eve, we’ll set a new record high Christmas Day, and tie a record high on Sunday.