After record-breaking cold and Winter weather Wednesday, we will see a 2nd wave of freezing rain, sleet and ice Thursday.

The 2nd wave will develop across Southern Oklahoma around midnight.

It will move into Central Oklahoma by sunrise.

We will see freezing rain, sleet and ice across Central and Southeastern Oklahoma.

With the threat of ice, we could see power outages Thursday.

The roads, especially elevated surfaces (bridges/overpasses) will be slick and hazardous.

Wind chills will be sub-zero Thursday morning as well.

The good news is the winter weather will move out by Thursday afternoon.