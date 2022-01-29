Here’s a long range look at our next winter weather event coming in next week. Good news…some moisture! Bad news…some likely changing to a wintry mix and then snow depending on exact storm track Tuesday, Wednesday into wee hours Thursday morning. Stay tuned to the latest weather forecast as new data arrives we will give you close in accurate details on this potential storm system. If you have travel plans please watch this storm closely!

