Get ready Oklahoma, the Summer Heat Dome making a comeback this week!

The Summer Heat Dome over the Gulf Coast will build into Oklahoma this week. You can expect high levels of heat and humidity all week long. Highs well into the 90s to lower 100s. The heat Index 100 to 110 with Heat Advisories central and eastern Oklahoma. Within the Heat Dome rain chances are almost zero in the coming days. It’s possible this could be the hottest week of the Summer for OKC. Use common sense in this heat. Don’t stay outdoors for long periods of time without taking frequent breaks. Stay hydrated with lots of water. Don’t leave kids or pets in an unattended vehicle in this weather!!!