Get ready Oklahoma, the Summer Heat Dome making a comeback this week!

(StudyFinds.org) - Wildfires are becoming more and more frequent across the west coast of the United States. These devastating infernos destroy everything in their path and leave lingering clouds of polluted air to boot. Now, researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health report that west coast wildfires in 2020 may have also contributed greatly to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their study concludes that thousands of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Oregon, California, and Washington between March and December 2020 may be attributable to increases in smog caused by wildfire smoke.

“The year 2020 brought unimaginable challenges in public health, with the convergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires across the western United States. In this study we are providing evidence that climate change—which increases the frequency and the intensity of wildfires—and the pandemic are a disastrous combination,” says senior study author Francesca Dominici, Clarence James Gamble Professor of Biostatistics, Population and Data Science at Harvard Chan School, in a university release.