After a cloudy and mild start this morning, I’, tracking a sunny, breezy and warm forecast today.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80’s with northerly winds gusting up to 20 mph.

We’ll see a cooler start Monday morning with overnight lows in the 50’s.

Highs next week will remain in the mid-80’s with lows in the 50’s.

It looks like we’ll be dry this week with a low chance of rain on Thursday.