Good afternoon…There’s a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening across portions of Oklahoma including central OK. After morning rain, scattered t’storms could develop Tuesday evening with main threats hail & wind. Although, low level instability is somewhat lacking with the cooler temps, Strong upper level dynamics in play that could lead to some localized severe weather. Make sure and stay connected to the weather on Tuesday and watch Oklahoma’s News 4 at 4,5,6 and 10PM this evening as new data comes in we will have the very latest. Jon Slater