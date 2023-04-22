With the drought ongoing in the northern half of the state, much needed relief is on the way!

Look for clouds to decrease some overnight into Sunday morning. While we will see some sunshine Sunday, there may be a few showers far south.

Daily statewide rain chances will be here through early Thursday with the highest chances on Tuesday. Thankfully with cooler temps in the 50s and 60s, widespread severe weather is not expected, except for a few strong storms far south Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett