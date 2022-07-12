A Summer cold front is moving south today! That’s right a “cold front”! However, it’s still going to be hot, but not as hot. You can see this on my OKC Metro Temp Trend with highs topping out at 95 degrees which is 5 degrees cooler than yesterday. It’s just 2 degrees hotter than our average high for this time of year at 93. However the humidity will make it feel near 100! Stay cool!

