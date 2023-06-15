Good morning…All the ingredients coming together for a significant severe weather event developing this afternoon /evening from the eastern Panhandles into western then central Oklahoma! All modes of severe weather possible including very large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes. Also, heavy rainfall with local flooding threat. Please stay tuned to the weather today and have several ways to get weather information. Be safe!
