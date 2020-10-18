Good morning…Very strong cold front moving across Oklahoma today! Prepare for a huge temperature drop!!

Good morning…Very strong cold front moving across Oklahoma today! 10 AM current temp map has 70s southeast and 30s northwest! That’s right!! The cold front will surge southeast across the state this afternoon with north winds, drizzle and falling temps! Prepare for the weather to feel more like Winter in Oklahoma this afternoon. I’m expecting some light rainfall amounts with very light rain and drizzle developing behind the cold front this afternoon into early Monday morning. Heavier rainfall amounts are possible across NE OK where totals could reach 0.50″ from Tulsa and areas northeast. After this front I’m tracking 2 more strong cold fronts in the coming days. Jon Slater

