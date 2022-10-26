With recent rain slightly helping the Oklahoma drought, there is more good rainfall on the way!

Look for an area of low pressure to swing pretty well south, and travel over north Texas Thursday and Friday. Much of the severe weather chances will likely stay south, but a strong storm or two may form in SW Oklahoma Thursday night into the overnight.

Rain will continue Friday before heading out Friday night with clouds leaving during the day Saturday.

Thankfully, Halloween (Monday) looks to be be dry and mild with highs in the 70s!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett