Already, as of Thursday, we are seeing a cold front dropping temps some 10 to 20 degrees. As the front continues sliding south, we will see highs in the upper 80s for several days along with good rainfall. The best chances for rain will be Thursday night into Friday morning, and again Friday afternoon.

Rain chances will come down through the weekend with more 100s by next week.

Remember: children and pets should never be left in a car for any amount of time or any reason!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett