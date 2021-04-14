Good rain on the way. We’ll have thunder, but severe weather chances are limited

Thanks to a cool weather pattern that will last until, at least, the weekend, rain will fall with very low severe weather risk.

Wednesday afternoon and evening, look for rain and occasional thunder to spread in from western parts of the state. Temps will only rise to the upper 50s before falling to mid 40s tonight.

More rain will be around Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Finally, we will dry out late Friday, but not before an almost all day rain (with some breaks).

Track the rain here.

The weekend will finally see a drying trend with slightly warmer temps.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett