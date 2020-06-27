Good Saturday Morning. The Saharan Dust has arrived in Oklahoma!

Good Saturday Morning! Notice the hazy, milky skies this morning as the Sun was rising. This is being caused by the Saharan Dust Cloud moving into Oklahoma this morning. Wow, dust from Africa! Milky sunsets and sunrises, not vibrant. Here’s the reason. In Oklahoma we get our most gorgeous sunsets and sunrises when mid and high clouds are present when the Sun is rising or setting. This is because these clouds are composed of ice crystals and when sun rays pass through ice crystals the rays are bent or refracted causing spectacular colors. However, dust particles are not ice and therefore the result is more of a milky sky and somewhat muted sunrise or sunset. Jon Slater

