Good Morning Oklahoma! Back to Winter outside! Here’s a look at 8 AM temperatures across Oklahoma on this Sunday morning. Most areas in the 30s and 40s with gusty north winds making it feel colder. Temperatures won’t rise much today with highs in the 40s and 50s. A huge change from yesterday! There’s also a low chance for sprinkles today. Bundle up!

