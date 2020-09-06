Good Sunday Morning. Big changes on the way! Tracking hot temps and then a Fall Like Cold front with heavy rain and falling temps!

Good Sun morning! Big changes down the road showing up for Oklahoma. Hot, humid, breezy for the rest of the Labor Day Weekend. Then a strong cold front arrives Tuesday evening with falling temps, rain and t’storms. Locally heavy rain is possible with much colder temps! Record cold temperatures are possible behind this front as well by Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday! Heavy rainfall could result in flooding and also some threat for severe weather as front arrives Tuesday evening. Stay tuned to the changing weather folks! Jon Slater