Good Super Bowl Sunday! Oklahoma is on the edge of a huge record breaking Arctic Air Mass. Waves of Arctic Air impacts the state this week!

This morning Oklahoma is on the edge of a huge record breaking Arctic Air Mass just to our north and northeast. We are on the tip of the iceberg! As you can see from looking at this map of actual air temps from 9 AM Sun.  This week Oklahoma will be impacted from waves of Arctic Air shifting south.  As these fronts move across the state some light wintry precipitation is also possible.  Stay tuned to the latest weather updates while you prepare for bitter cold temps!  Jon Slater

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

41° / 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 41° 33°

Monday

43° / 26°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 43° 26°

Tuesday

32° / 29°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 32° 29°

Wednesday

33° / 25°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 20% 33° 25°

Thursday

31° / 21°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 30% 31° 21°

Friday

39° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 39° 33°

Saturday

38° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 38° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

12 PM
Cloudy
2%
34°

36°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
36°

38°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
38°

41°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
41°

43°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

40°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

39°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
39°

38°

8 PM
Clear
6%
38°

38°

9 PM
Clear
6%
38°

38°

10 PM
Clear
7%
38°

38°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
38°

38°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
38°

37°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
37°

37°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
37°

37°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
37°

37°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
37°

36°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
36°

36°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
36°

36°

7 AM
Cloudy
14%
36°

36°

8 AM
Cloudy
14%
36°

38°

9 AM
Cloudy
14%
38°

39°

10 AM
Cloudy
13%
39°

40°

11 AM
Cloudy
11%
40°

