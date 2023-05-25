It’s the same pattern over and over! Rounds of showers and t’storms from the Panhandles into western OK with locally heavy rainfall will continue into next week! The heaviest rain falls right where we need it!! As you can see from the rainfall total forecast map I posted above. Several more inches of rain is likely across the Panhandles into western OK into next week. The rain will have a hard time moving east into central and eastern Oklahoma due to a ridge of high pressure. This is drought breaking rain for the western high plains but also could cause local flooding. Stay tuned to the latest weather conditions.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction