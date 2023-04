Over the last 3 days, close to 4″ of rain has fallen over the state, including drought stricken NW Oklahoma. Below is a map of the drought before this week’s heaviest rain began along with storm total rainfall.

Some of the best totals are listed below:

Perkins- 3.46″

Red Rock – 3.20″

Lahoma – 3.18″

Seiling – 2.76″

Alva – 2.46″

More rain is likely along a front Friday!