After a cold and fogy start, we will see Picture-Perfect weather today.

I’m tracking sunny skies, mild temps and light winds.

Afternoon highs will be in the 60’s with light winds 5-10 mph.

Cloudy, cool and windy tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the 40’s.

Cloudy, windy and warm Monday. Highs will be in the upper-60’s to low-70’s.

Next chance of rain moves in on Tuesday. Some snow possible across Northern OK.