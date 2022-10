We’ll see partly cloudy skies today. Highs ill make it into the mid-60’s with breezy north winds.

There will be rain chances across Northeastern Oklahoma as we head into this evening.

It will be clear and chilly tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the 40’s.

It will be sunny and warm Monday afternoon. Highs will make it into the 70’s.

We will see mild and dry conditions Monday evening, great weather for Halloween.