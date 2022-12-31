As we close out 2022, temperatures will be some 10 to 15 degrees above average! Look for a nice night tonight with temps in the upper 40s by midnight.

January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically and the drought continues to be harsh across most of the state.

Thankfully, an area of low pressure looks to swing through Monday bringing a chance for some much needed rain. Right now, the best rain chances appear to be in central and especially eastern Oklahoma. A few strong storms are possible especially east of I35 toward Arkansas.

Cooler weather with highs in the 40s return midweek.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett