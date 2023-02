After a cold start, we will see great weather this weekend.

Sunny, mild and calm Saturday. Highs in the 50’s with plenty of sunshine.

Cold and breezy tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the 20’s.

Cloudy, mild and windy Sunday. Highs in the upper-50’s to low-60’s.

Next chance of rain moves in Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Some snow for NW Oklahoma late Wednesday.