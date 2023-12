After a cold start, we’ll see great weather for the weekend.

I’m tracking clearing skies today. Afternoon highs Saturday will climb into the 50’s with breezy north winds.

Mostly clear and cold tonight. Overnight lows will dip below freezing with wind chills in the 20’s Sunday morning.

Sunny, nice and mild Sunday. Highs will climb into the 60’s with light winds.

Next chance of rain moves in on Thursday and it looks like we could see record-breaking rainfall on Christmas.

Stay-tuned.