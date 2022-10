After a mild start this morning, we’ll see great weather today and for the rest of the weekend.

I’m tracking sunny, warm and breezy today. Afternoon highs will make it into the mid-80’s today.

It will be clear and mild tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low-to-mid 50’s.

Sunday will be sunny and warm. Highs will make it into the mid-80’s.

We’ll see nice weather as we head into next week.

We’ll see dry weather as we head into next week. Our next decent chance of rain will be late next week.