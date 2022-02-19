We’ll see sunny skies with highs today in the upper-50’s and low-60’s.

Winds will be southerly with gusts from 10-20 mph.

Overnight lows Sunday morning will be in the 30’s, but it looks like we’ll stay above freezing.

The Oklahoma Wind machine will kick it into high gear Sunday afternoon. We’ll see southerly gusts over 40-50 mph. Fire Danger will be elevated Sunday.

A cold front late Monday will bring a chance of storms across SE Oklahoma.

It also looks like we could see another chance of winter weather Wednesday/Thursday.

This will be an evolving forecast, so stay-tuned!