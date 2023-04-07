This weekend’s weather looks great with mild temps in the 70s and relatively under-control winds.

As for the rain – so you’re sayin’ there’s a chance? Yes there is!

Model data continues to show a slight trough and a piece of energy that will slide out of the southern Rockies and move overhead Sunday evening and overnight through early parts of the upcoming work week. This may just be enough to finally get at least some rain in northwestern Oklahoma, and later into central parts of the state.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett